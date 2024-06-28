A Requiem for a Presidential Campaign – James Woods Reflects

“Joe Biden, President of the United States, advanced dementia patient, an enduring symbol of sclerotic late-stage liberal democracy.” ~ Eugyppius

REQUIEM FOR A PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

James Woods expressed my feelings exactly. I do feel sorry for this inglorious end, even for Joe Biden. Sadly, not one Democrat tried to stop his destruction of the United States.

There’s no way whoever is in charge of this presidency didn’t know this man was suffering from serious cognitive challenges. I loathe today’s Democrats, but when they can manage to make me feel sorry for Joseph Biden, they are more than loathsome. They are beyond reproach. — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 28, 2024

In response to the horrific rape and murder of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, Donald Trump called the mother to offer his condolences.

Biden thought he went to the funeral and objected to him bringing it up when people are raped by their in-laws, spouses, siblings, and sisters.

“The idea that she was murdered by a, by an, by an immigrant coming into, they talk about that, but here’s the deal, there’s a lot of young women to be raped by their by their in-laws, by their, by their spouses, brothers, and sisters. Just, it’s just ridiculous. You can do nothing about it, and they try to arrest him on the cross-state line.”

It wouldn’t have happened if the borders were closed.

Biden says women across America are being “raped by their sisters” Would any feminists or intellectuals or reporters or Biden voters or fact checkers like to explain this? Anyone? Anyone? pic.twitter.com/PngXVZOm3a — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 28, 2024

Is this a cheap fake or a deep fake? She can’t be serious.

More Biden Quotes:

“I supported Roe v. Wade, which had three trimesters. First time is between a woman and a doctor. Second time is between the doctor and an extreme situation. And a third time is between the doctor – I mean, it’d be between the woman and the state.”

“For example, we have a thousand trillionaires in America – I mean, billionaires in America. And what’s happening? They’re in a situation where they, in fact, pay 8.2 percent in taxes. If they just paid 24 percent or 25 percent, either one of those numbers, they’d raised $500 million – billion dollars, I should say, in a 10-year period. We’d be able to right wipe out his debt. We’d be able to help make sure that all those things we need to do – childcare, elder care, making sure that we continue to strengthen our healthcare system, making sure that we’re able to make every single solitary person eligible for what I’ve been able to do with the – with – with – with the Covid. Excuse me, with dealing with everything we have to do with – look, if – …. – we finally beat Medicare.”

‘We find ourselves – and by the way, black colleges, I came up with $50 billion for HBCUs, historic black universities and colleges, because they don’t have the kind of contributors that they have to build these laboratories and the like. Any black student is capable in college in doing any white student can do. They just have the money. But now, they’ll be able to get those jobs in high tech.”

The NY Times managed to insult Donald Trump all night, but they know the truth about Joe is out for all to see.

Peter Baker of the Times:

Democrats who have defended the president for months against his doubters — including members of his own administration — traded frenzied phone calls and text messages within minutes of the start of the debate as it became clear that Mr. Biden was not at his sharpest. Practically in despair, some took to social media to express shock, while others privately discussed among themselves whether it was too late to persuade the president to step aside in favor of a younger candidate.

“Biden is about to face a crescendo of calls to step aside,” said a veteran Democratic strategist who has staunchly backed Mr. Biden publicly. “Joe had a deep well of affection among Democrats. It has run dry.”

They can replace him or try to, but any Democrat will continue open borders, inflationary spending and taxing, and forcing pronouns and child top and bottom surgeries on us.

.@realDonaldTrump is going to win in a landslide. The country should rally around Trump and help him succeed. Trump didn’t expect to win the first time he was elected. As a result, he was totally unprepared. The lack of preparation, the Russia investigation and the ensuing… — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) June 28, 2024

The following doesn’t prove anything, but it makes one wonder.

Did CNN’s Erin Burnett just accidentally admit that CNN fed the debate questions to Biden ahead of time: “He knows every one of these questions is coming.” Watch for yourself. pic.twitter.com/mg4yjrfoHJ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 28, 2024

It might not be the end.

If this early debate was to eliminate Joe, Plan B could include more popular Democrats. They will have months to step in and win over the people while the lawfare continues against Donald Trump.

This debate would have been better in October, but Democrats probably wouldn’t have agreed.

Biden needs to step down. He’s dangerous for America. Unfortunately, he would be replaced by Kamala.

I hope Republicans are ready for this possibility – Gavin Newsom:

Many Democrats want to replace Biden with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Doing so would be a disaster for the nation. Please consider these three key facts, and watch the video below for an overview: 1. Newsom’s policies led directly to homelessness increasing by 31% in… pic.twitter.com/HzDNVgf8gh — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) June 28, 2024

Meanwhile, this piece of shit is giggling in delight… pic.twitter.com/6IBjPHBMyJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 28, 2024

