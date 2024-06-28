The Debate Leaves One Speechless

Did anyone watch this fiasco of a debate? Biden lied about Roe, which does allow abortion to the moment of birth; Trump never called soldiers “suckers and losers,” Biden claimed inflation was 9% when he came into office when it was 1.38%; Biden told the Charleston “fine people” lie, and Republicans want to destroy Social Security.

Biden didn’t cut the deficit.

But most of all, Biden was glassy-eyed, incoherent at times, and he froze. Biden is completely out of it.

Donald Trump was calm, cool, and collected.

The legacy media is bashing Donald Trump, trying to save Biden, but the only thing that matters is Joe Biden was a mess.

Biden was historically bad, and he cannot lead the country. Biden couldn’t lead the past four years, much less for four more.

I’m beginning to think Democrats set him up to get him to resign.

What do you think?

Joe Biden just declared that every single person who votes for Trump is voting against American democracy. He just vilified well over half the country. This is the most disgraceful thing he has said on the stage tonight. pic.twitter.com/KoEOqP9Z6U — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 28, 2024

Biden just claimed that Trump called neo-Nazis "very fine people" This is a debunked hoax from 2017 Here is the actual quote: pic.twitter.com/Xaq1rDqcBV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 28, 2024

BREAKING: Joe Biden glitches on stage and Trump looks genuinely sad for him pic.twitter.com/pXyyJO6Mwf — George (@BehizyTweets) June 28, 2024

I’ve never been a fan of President Donald Trump – but he’s absolutely destroying Joe Biden in this debate… Trump is also being surprisingly generous here. This is an embarrassment to the DNC #Debates2024 pic.twitter.com/eJd76h7vjp — Andy Signore (@andysignore) June 28, 2024

They definitely gonna be replacing Biden y’all. Trump is KILLING IT. pic.twitter.com/SZhO97oECL — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) June 28, 2024

Trump is absolutely SCHOOLING Joe Biden on the economy right now pic.twitter.com/pJ1QsxalYC — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) June 28, 2024

Trump masterfully flips script on Biden and exposes coordinated lawfare against him after Joe peddles Stormy Daniels hoax FAFO pic.twitter.com/laWcQkwDNa — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 28, 2024

Related