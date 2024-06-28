The Debate Leaves One Speechless

Did anyone watch this fiasco of a debate? Biden lied about Roe, which does allow abortion to the moment of birth; Trump never called soldiers “suckers and losers,” Biden claimed inflation was 9% when he came into office when it was 1.38%; Biden told the Charleston “fine people” lie, and Republicans want to destroy Social Security.

Biden didn’t cut the deficit.

But most of all, Biden was glassy-eyed, incoherent at times, and he froze. Biden is completely out of it.

Donald Trump was calm, cool, and collected.

The legacy media is bashing Donald Trump, trying to save Biden, but the only thing that matters is Joe Biden was a mess.

Biden was historically bad, and he cannot lead the country. Biden couldn’t lead the past four years, much less for four more.

I’m beginning to think Democrats set him up to get him to resign.

What do you think?


