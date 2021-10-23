‘A Revolution Has Begun…’ Biden Regime ‘Has Taken Over Our Country…’

















The United States shall guarantee to every State in this Union a Republican Form of Government, and shall protect each of them against Invasion; and on Application of the Legislature, or of the Executive (when the Legislature cannot be convened) against domestic Violence. ~ Article 4, Section 4, US Constitution

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said that the Biden regime has taken over the country without firing a shot.

“A revolution has begun. They are allowing this year, probably two million — and that’s just who we apprehended — and maybe another million into this country. In 18 years, if every one of them has two or three children, you’re talking about millions and millions and millions of voters. And they will thank the Democrats and Biden for bringing them here. This is how they’re trying to take over our country without firing a shot.

The Sentinel would like to correct the Lt. Gov. in one point that he made. The revolution actually began in earnest under Barack Obama. It took decades to plan and foment. It’s now well underway. We doubt it will even take 18 years to overturn our government.

Watch as Lt. Gov. Patrick invokes Article 4, Section 4 — the invasion of the United States:

HERE THEY COME!

These people heading for the border are very aggressive and not the kind of people who should be coming into the country unvetted. Many are ignorant, violent, and entitled people. Most are young to middle-aged men. We don’t know how many are members of transnational gangs, but we know many are.

Joe Biden and his cabal are literally in bed with transnational gangs.

In a span of hours on Wednesday, Border Patrol in the RGV sector reported that they arrested three gang members who crossed illegally. It included one MS-13 man who is facing homicide charges in New York, an MS-13 member with a homicide arrest in El Salvador, and an 18th street member who was deported last month.

Take a look at what’s heading our way unabated by one politician:

Migrant caravan just pushed/forced its way through Mexican police/security forces. https://t.co/ipAxG1pEYf — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 23, 2021

“The Biden administration, this administration, is calling them like cattle.” https://t.co/X3cQIY4too — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 23, 2021

Groups of migrants are crossing the Rio Grande and are emerging from the brush in front of us in La Joya, TX. There is a steady stream of them and they tell us there are more crossing the river right now. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/OtICRvbBSt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 22, 2021

If anyone wants to get a true sense of how serious the border situation is, all they have to do is embed one night in Roma, TX. Any day of the week. It has it all.

Mass crossings. Mass runners. Mass smuggling on rafts. Cartel gunfire. All of it in one night. Wild experience. https://t.co/3uafNk3qW6 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 14, 2021

