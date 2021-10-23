Turn Off Fox News or At Least Chris Wallace

















Chris Wallace, Fox News’s leftist host, said that the dishonest, snide graduate of Moscow U, Jen Psaki is the best press secretary ever. Fox News is incrementally becoming a voice for the hard left on some shows and downplaying some conservative news.

Even their effective conservative hosts aren’t sharing the whole truth of what is going on. There was a time under Roger Ailes when they did. Be careful with Fox News. Supplement it with other conservative news sites and make up your own mind. There’s Newsmax, OANN, PJ Media, The First, Levin TV, and others.

Remember when Wallace said The Green New Deal is “a heck of a good idea.” That was when AOC’s truly bizarre ‘Frequently Asked Questions sheet about The Green New Deal came out. It emphasized ending air and car transportation, retrofitting every building in the United States, and complaining about cow farts.

The former Fox News Political Editor, Chris Stirewalt, who is no longer with Fox, expressed his admiration for China’s gun control. The never Trumper said “it is pretty cool over there” in one interview with Shannon Bream.

Think about how far left one has to be to make this next comment:

Chris Wallace: “Jen Psaki is one of the best press secretaries ever” TURN OFF FOX NEWS. pic.twitter.com/QJIqSvGYfY — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) October 22, 2021

