Buffalo, NY Is Turning Communist

















Buffalo New York is likely going full-blown communist after the upcoming election. Democratic Socialist [Communist] AOC has been campaigning for India Walton, the ‘Democrat’ [Democrat Socialist aka Communist] candidate for Mayor.

Walton beat four-term incumbent Byron Brown during the primary using much the same tactics as AOC and with very heavy funding. Brown, an ally of Andrew Cuomo, is still running as a write-in. Republicans are not a presence in Buffalo.

She is no Democrat, despite endorsements by Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. She is a social justice/equity Marxist.

Are you all ready to RALLY for @Indiawaltonbflo? 🎉 Join our Early Vote Rally THIS Saturday to support our Dem nominee for Mayor, India Walton! We’ve got it all:

– Early vote rally

– Phonebanking to help virtually

– A few friends 🚌😉 It’ll be a party:https://t.co/UV1TeopnI4 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 20, 2021

Progressive [Communist] Bernie Sanders is also campaigning for her.

“This is about working class folks finally stepping up and saying, ‘enough is enough.’ We’re ready to reclaim our seat of power and make sure we do what’s right for the many.”@Indiawaltonbflo is running a bold campaign to be mayor of Buffalo, NY — and she’s going to win. pic.twitter.com/hXxXz9786d — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 17, 2021

Just to explain why we refer to Democrat Socialists as communists, Democrat Socialists are in mainly to the left of the communists. They are a more radical offshoot of the Socialist Party. All of these parties — socialist, Democrat socialist, communist — end up in the same place. There is no Democrat socialist. There is nothing democratic about them. The only difference between them and the communists is you get to vote for your candidates once or twice. Then it’s all over.

The Biden manifesto is the Sanders manifesto. It is intended to turn this country towards the hard left. Buffalo is about to go down. Watch others follow suit as these leftists promise free everything to lure in the poor, ignorant, and greedy.

