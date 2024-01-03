A Ruling That Could Allow a School Board Seat Only for Migrants

Howard County argues for a School Board seat only for public school students, which could also hold true for illegal aliens and the NRA.

Officials in Howard County, Maryland, plan to abuse the 14th Amendment to create a school board seat that would only be held by a public school student.

According to a Washington Times report, the county has gone through the courts and won, but the 4th district might reject it.

Residents had challenged it since it was an appointment and left out religious school students.

THEN ILLEGAL ALIENS COULD HOLD AN ONLY ILLEGAL ALIEN SEAT

Judge A. Mavin Quattlebaum Jr asked Howard County Attorney Amy Marshak for her reasoning.

“So, if Maryland decided, or the school board decided that undocumented aliens aren’t adequately represented, constitutionally could a board member be selected by undocumented aliens in town?”

Marshak responded, saying that it would not go against the 14th Amendment.

“I think it would not violate the one-person, one-vote principle of the Equal Protection Clause,” Marshak said, according to the Washington Times.

Some cities in Maryland allow illegal immigrants to vote in their elections. However, the proposed argument reportedly given by Marshak would allow a school board member to be voted in only by illegal immigrants.

Christian Adam of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, helping the plaintiff residents in the case, told the Washington Times the county attorney’s argument could allow a faction of the community, which believes gun rights are not represented in the school, to designate a school board seat for National Rifle Association members.

“There’s no limiting principle here, and it’s dangerous because it gives out favors to preferred political factions,” Adams said.

