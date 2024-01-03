J6 Instigator Ray Epps Will Get Away with 6 Months in Jail or Less

Ray Epps is the only defendant on camera who told people to go into the Capitol, beginning the night before on January 5th. Yet, the prosecutor is only recommending six months in jail.

There is more to this situation than we will probably ever know. He was charged with disorderly conduct, but he incited the crowd.

BREAKING: The DOJ is recommending just six months in jail for Ray Epps, the only J6 defendant caught on camera telling people to go into the Capitol building. They say that they gave him a plea deal because he cooperated with the FBI, tried to “descalate conflict” and was the… pic.twitter.com/K96HHz8E7v — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 2, 2024

On January 6th, Epps texted his nephew, “I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it.” He was caught on tape orchestrating it.

US Attorney Jeffrey Clark said the J6 panel coached him on what to say when he testified before their panel, which deprived Donald Trump of his constitutional rights.

1/3 One of the most outlandish exchanges involve Epps being asked about a text HE SENT HIMSELF on J6: “I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it.” Cmte staffers then basically FEED to Epps how he should answer the question. (Epps in green, Qs in yellow) pic.twitter.com/6jnivyvT8v — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) December 30, 2022

2/3 Basically, Epps is coached to say he texted his nephew saying he “orchestrated … it” b/c he was moving away from “the front” & trying to deescalate the situation and that he took credit for the “orchestrat[ion]” but he “didn’t know what [he] was taking credit for.” Umm, OK pic.twitter.com/k5s1APUEoH — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) December 30, 2022

3/3 You know that if a charged J6 Defendant was videoed telling people on J5 AND J6 to go “into” the Capitol “where our problems are,” TAKEN TOGETHER with sending a text message that he also “ORCHESTRATED IT,” that defendant would have the literal book thrown at them. No question pic.twitter.com/ov1pOqSzR0 — Jeff Clark (@JeffClarkUS) December 30, 2022

A woman screamed that he pushed them into the Capitol.

Ray Epps 2.0 wearing an earpiece and forcing people inside the Capitol on Jan 6 and a woman calling him out on it. “Stop. Stop. No. No. You pushed us in.” pic.twitter.com/wqdgWr2NES — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) December 27, 2022

Tucker spoke to the issue of Ray Epps.

Tucker Carlson Calls Out The January 6th Committee For Protecting Ray Epps “What is going on here?” pic.twitter.com/Ryjdx5Yxqi — The Columbia Bugle (@ColumbiaBugle) December 22, 2022

