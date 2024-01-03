J6 Instigator Ray Epps Will Get Away with 6 Months in Jail or Less

By
M Dowling
-
1
20

Ray Epps is the only defendant on camera who told people to go into the Capitol, beginning the night before on January 5th. Yet, the prosecutor is only recommending six months in jail.

There is more to this situation than we will probably ever know. He was charged with disorderly conduct, but he incited the crowd.

On January 6th, Epps texted his nephew, “I was in the front with a few others. I also orchestrated it.” He was caught on tape orchestrating it.

US Attorney Jeffrey Clark said the J6 panel coached him on what to say when he testified before their panel, which deprived Donald Trump of his constitutional rights.

A woman screamed that he pushed them into the Capitol.

Tucker spoke to the issue of Ray Epps.


Canadian Friend
Guest
Canadian Friend
41 minutes ago

He ll never do 6 months in prison

CNN will show him getting in and then 6 months later show him coming out ( and the gullible public will buy it ) but in between he will be somewhere else, like on a witness protection program living the good life, protected by FBI or CIA agents, since he works for them anyway.

0
Reply
