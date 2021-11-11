A School Board President, a Secret Dossier on anti-CRT Parents, and Photos of Their Children

















Trying to get rid of Critical Race Theory is like playing Whack-a-Mole. There is resistance building against it, but that leads to more intense reactions from people who will threaten, intimidate, and cancel opponents.

Christopher Rufo is one of the lone fighters against this hateful ideology, and is calling for the resignation of a Board President who is potentially keeping a secret dossier on parents who oppose the ideology.

A Scottsdale Unified School Board President, Jann-Michael Greenburg is accused of keeping a dossier of confidential information on parents who oppose CRT. He even keeps photographs of their children. He claims he shares the computer and he didn’t do the collecting. Either way, he should resign.

BREAKING: Scottsdale Unified school board president Jann-Michael Greenburg has been caught assembling a dossier with confidential information on parents who oppose critical race theory—including photographs of their children. He must resign.https://t.co/nDk3gTG3VF pic.twitter.com/XjT7R6qTH3 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 11, 2021

From the Arizona Free News:

The Scottsdale Unified School District’s administration is scrambling to do damage control after a group of mothers discovered Governing Board President Jann-Michael Greenburg had access to a Google Drive full of personal information, documents, and photos of about 47 people, including children.

An email sent out Wednesday evening by the SUSD’s Communications Office sought to assure families that their personal and educational data is safe. However, the district also solely blamed the discovered digital dossier* site on Mark Greenburg, the father of Jann-Michael Greenburg.

The damage control appears to be too little too late for many parents in the Scottsdale Unified School District, including Amy Carney, a mother of six, who is among those calling for Greenburg to step down.

“I am calling for the immediate resignation of our board president Jann-Michael Greenburg. We cannot allow anyone in a leadership position to secretly compile personal documents and information on moms and dads who have dared speak out publicly or on social media about their grievances with the district,’ said Carney, who is running for a seat on the Scottsdale Governing Board in November 2022.

Even though Mark Greenburg is listed as the Google Drive owner, records from an Aug. 17 special SUSD board meeting show Jann-Michael admitted sharing a computer with Mark. With Mark and Jann-Michael sharing a computer and a home, there is no way to know which of them has been uploading files (now known as the “G Files”) to the drive, according to concerned parents.

THE LONG ROAD TO MARXISM

Indoctrinating the K-12 school system has been long in the planning and was always meant to follow indoctrination at the college and university level. This is something I heard years ago when I went to communist forums in New York City to basically spy on them.

They didn’t come up with this anti-American ideology recently or even under Barack Obama. It’s been planned for decades.

When you catch them teaching this hate-filled, racist, anti-American ideology, they simply change the name or pretend they aren’t teaching it, gaslighting Americans.

The next logical step is threatening, blackmailing, and bullying opponents.

The fact that the media are now almost universally far-Left activists makes us very vulnerable to this type of power grab of our very own children.

Related















