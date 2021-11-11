DJT Praises Veterans In His Message, Biden Praises “That Great Negro at the Time”

President Trump gave a heartwarming message to veterans on this day. He never forgets our wonderful veterans. Joe Biden, on the other hand, sounded like a racist.
“I’d like to pay tribute to all of those incredible people, and you are indeed incredible people, who served so well and so strong and so powerfully in the United States armed forces,” Trump began.
“We love you, our nation respect you, the world respects you. And we will come back. Our country has gone through a lot. The last period of time has been very, very, tough, watching what you had to watch, but our country will be back and will be back stronger than ever. Happy Veterans Day,” he concluded.
Donald Trump releases message for Veterans Day:
On the other hand, during his Veterans Day message, Joe Biden paid tribute to that “great Negro at the time” pitcher, Satchel Paige.
…”You know, I’ve adopted the attitude of the great negro at the time, pitcher in the negro leagues went on to become a great pitcher in the pros, into the, major league baseball after Jackie Robinson, his name was Satchel Paige”..
It didn’t go over well on social media. Whenever he goes off script, he gets himself in trouble.
Remember this: Black entrepreneurs don’t have lawyers and accountants? This is pretty condescending and racist:
A Mediaite writer is now pretending he didn’t say it. Don’t believe your lying eyes.
