A Short But Important Lesson on Liberty

A Short Lesson on Liberty
A Simple Fact: No Liberty If You’re Dependent on Other People’s Money
Germaine to the Doge findings: Government support ALWAYS comes with government oversight and control. As KrisAnne points out, we may not like how the spending is controlled or the people controlling it, but the disbursements will be controlled. That is inescapable.
-
Rollover or transfer your retirement accounts tax- and penalty-free with cryptocurrencies by BlockTrust IRA.
Through DOGE, we see the criminality in the disbursement of funds, but the controllers’ fraud, waste, and abuse do not lessen their power. It empowers their misuse of taxpayer money.
You don’t have liberty when you are dependent upon other people’s money
— KrisAnne Hall, LibertyAddict (@RealKahall) March 22, 2025
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter