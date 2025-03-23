A Short But Important Lesson on Liberty

By
Guest Post
-
0
1

A Short Lesson on Liberty

A Simple Fact: No Liberty If You’re Dependent on Other People’s Money

Germaine to the Doge findings: Government support ALWAYS comes with government oversight and control. As KrisAnne points out, we may not like how the spending is controlled or the people controlling it, but the disbursements will be controlled. That is inescapable.

Through DOGE, we see the criminality in the disbursement of funds, but the controllers’ fraud, waste, and abuse do not lessen their power. It empowers their misuse of taxpayer money.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments