Mayor Of Paterson NJ: Paterson is the “Capital of Palestine”

Paterson, New Jersey, is now little Palestine, with law enforcement removing their US flags and putting Palestine flags in their place.

NY Post

A New Jersey mayor declared that his city is the “capital of Palestine” and “the fourth holiest city in the world” during the kickoff to Ramadan last month, footage shows.

Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh made the remarks at a Feb. 28 Hilal Lighting Ceremony surrounded by other lawmakers and community leaders in the city with the highest Muslim population in the Garden State.

“I’m not the one who said it, but I heard people say that Paterson is probably the fourth most halal or holiest city in the world. Jerusalem, Mecca, Medina and Paterson, New Jersey,” the 50-year-old Democrat said.

“Paterson is the capital of Palestine in the United States of America,” he later added.

It’s not good when your police officers wear Palestinian flags instead of US flags. The Palestinian Authority still pays families of suicide bombers.

It’s not unusual for the radical left to join up with radical Islamists. They all agree that they hate America and want to change it.

These Islamist enclaves are popping up all over the country.

In Paterson New Jersey the Cops Wear “Palestinian” Flags NOT American Ones ⚠️ A U.S. city quietly transforms into a stronghold for Islamic nationalism and anti-American loyalty Please EXPOSE this by sharing. Help protect American values. Paterson New Jersey is being… pic.twitter.com/Es9jfTx8EN — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) March 22, 2025

