A Small Shake Up, Names on a List & Police Move In

Reportedly, Tom Homan was sidelined by Kristi Noem, along with US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott, and they barely speak. Other reports suggest that Kristi Noem, Corey Lewandowski, and Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino have shut out Homan and ICE director Todd Lyons. Sources confirmed the information to the Daily Caller.

The minor shakeup has Greg Bovino leaving Minnesota. He has not been relieved of his duties. He will remain as the national commander.

A source told the Daily Caller that Kristi Noem has hardly spoken to Homan since the administration began, and she’s been micromanaging immigration enforcement procedures. They find her response to Homan “bizarre” since he cares nothing about titles. Homan “just wants to get the job done.” Sources told the Caller that Homan has the officers’ respect. Homan may not have a good relationship with Noem, but he has a great relationship with the president.

“Tom Homan, Rodney Scott, and Todd Lyons all bring decades of real law enforcement under their belts. It is an experience most leaders would be lucky to lean on,” the source added.

The MPD & the Sheriff Finally Move In

Democrats have threatened to block DHS funding unless the administration makes reforms. This came after the two shootings of radicalized Americans. They don’t care if the shootings were justified or not. Democrats are one with the radical anarchists on the streets. It is their mutant army.

People trust Homan. It’s appropriate for him to step in, but the problems lie with Gov. Walz, Mayor Frey, and other Democrats who were still stirring up the radicalized populace yesterday. It gives Walz, Frey, and the rest of the Democrats something of a face-saving win

In exchange, the police have finally moved in to do their jobs. This didn’t happen until after the call between Walz and Trump and the discovery of the Signal groups involving Minneapolis government officials.

The radicals laid siege to a hotel where ICE agents were staying, and the police moved in. The anarchists suspected that Greg Bovino was in the hotel. You can watch the video here. and here.