The Hardcore Left Is Growing in Strength

Many people are upset about Greg Bovino leaving Minnesota, but I’ve learned to trust President Trump’s judgment in most cases. He appears to be making a temporary decision by transferring Greg Bovino and calming the situation in Minneapolis. I don’t like it; it seems like caving, but we don’t have President Trump’s perspective. ICE isn’t leaving, and Tom Homan is a good replacement. President Trump seems to have worked out a deal with the Minnesota Democrat leadership. It’s good to calm this situation if it works. Our law enforcment are dealing with a very dangerous environment, and Democrats want to imprison them as they did in the George Floyd case.

Trump has leverage. Minnesota politicians and foreign adversaries are funding these unlawful assemblies. Hopefully, the FBI and DOJ are actually investigating. They’d better have a plan to arrest the people funding this.

WOW: Minnesota State Senate candidate Anita Smithson CAUGHT in the anti-ICE Signal group chat operation EXPOSED by Cam Higby! Anita was dumb enough to use a selfie as her Signal avatar. This is state-funded insurrection at this point. Insurrection Act NOW! Screenshots… pic.twitter.com/BqeqW3Gben — (@GoldenAgeTimes2) January 25, 2026

The MPD Finally Appears

So far, the police in Minnesota arrested anti-ICE agitators outside a hotel yesterday, where they were causing a serious disturbance. It wasn’t a protest. State authorities said the demonstration escalated and was “no longer considered peaceful.”

Gov. Walz removed the stand-down order. Federal agents are back to using tear gas and flashbangs after the local police called in an unlawful assembly.

If the president had used the Insurrection Act, it would have created a platform for the worst members of our society to exploit, with the midterms coming up.

Meanwhile, Cam Higby’s releases and other reports by investigative journalists show that with every raid, the anarchists and communists are increasing membership and refining their tactics, becoming better at hiding what they are and what they are planning. They are already very organized, and the ACLU is one of the biggest organizations helping them, along with communist lawyers like the National Lawyers Guild.

MINNEAPOLIS SIGNAL INFILTRATED Here is a screenshot of the active dispatch call (it’s always active) as well as a shift change. You can see folks are changing their emojis, clocking in and out. I’ll also attach below a video of dispatch actually tracking the vehicle I… pic.twitter.com/BQiZ7kq9VX — Cam Higby (@camhigby) January 24, 2026

Call It By Its Name

We call them protests as they become more violent and pretend that extreme events are demonstrations. We allow them to call it civil disobedience while they come armed and obstruct justice. As the media and politicians distort reality, the White House can’t get its message out. ICE is not the enemy. The millions of criminals, terrorists, and bottom feeders who poured into our country unvetted are the enemies. Many have joined gangs. Many more are on the streets with the militants.

The hardcore left is strengthening and winning the PR war with lies of protecting neighbors, federal fascism, and Gestapo law enforcement. The more they win, the more members they gain, and the more they spread throughout the country.

If we don’t call this what it is, we will never address it with the correct solutions. For now, calming the situation is fine as long as we don’t relent, don’t stop, and tell the truth.

This is a communist revolution with anarchists playing their usual role as they have done in history.

The progressive Democrats – communists – block appropriate punishments for criminals and the enforcement of laws, destroy privacy, cancel free speech, restrict voting laws, and harm political opponents with cancellation and imprisonment. They also try to kill them.

Peaceful measures will become impossible.

We could start with a J6-style panel.

Journalist Cam Higby Calls For A J6 Style WITCH HUNT By the FBI Into All Members Of The Left-wing Signal Chats Targeting ICE, Says All Public Officials Involved Should Be Investigated: “Everyone involved I want to see a witchhunt January 6th style. Everybody. High-ranking… pic.twitter.com/68biYuk6NJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 26, 2026

The Mayor Who Silences a Teacher

People like this mayor need to be arrested. He is canceling this teacher’s free speech and her right to defend legitimate law enforcement.