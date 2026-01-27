Greg Bovino Was NOT Releived of Duty

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins reported that Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino had been relieved of duty, and there were questions about his response to people accusing him of inaccurate comments about the death of Alex Pretti. Allegedly, the Commander had been locked out of his social accounts. It is not true.

Never believe anything outright from CNN.

The Atlantic reported he is retiring. That appears to be untrue, also.

The Atlantic is fake far-left news.

Assistant DHS Secretary Ticia McLaughlin said, “Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties. As Press Sec. Leavitt stated from the White House podium, Bovino is a key part of the President’s team and a great American.”

In anything, it’s a promotion to be on the president’s national team.