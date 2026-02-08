A Student Protester: Don Lemon Planned the Raid on Cities Church

A leftist Temple University student, a senior majoring in political science, turned on Don Lemon, who he says was involved in the planning and logistics of the storming of the church in St. Paul.
Lemon wasn’t a passive journalist.
Not only that, but a new investigation found that a well-funded organization planned the Minneapolis anti-ICE riots. Bosses and elected representatives are involved in these ‘protests’ that far exceed the definition of a protest.
Sen Josh Hawley has formally requested that the Department of Justice investigate the groups involved.
OK, but who plans and runs the anti-ICE operations in the USA? Lemon does not. A church disturbance is a minor thing. It’s a distraction from the actual problem.