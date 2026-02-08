President Trump Explains the Ape Meme

President Trump explained the offensive meme that he posted with Democrats as animals and the Obamas as apes. He said he only looked at the beginning, which was about voter fraud. He never looked at the entire post and the offensive part of the meme.
I did the exact same thing with a comment once. I read the first part and commented, but the second part was disgusting, and readers were rightfully appalled. It happens.
He added that his staff usually checks but didn’t. They took it down as soon as they realized.
He won’t apologize, since it was just a mistake.
Donnie is full of shite. This was posted on purpose. Been to many instances of questionable garbage comments out of this admin. Constant foot-in-mouth and totally unnecessary. Stop making excuses for this garbage. The fact that POTUS is posting this should alarm EVERYONE.