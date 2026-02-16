A Stunning Performance by Australia’s Finance Minister

Meet Australia’s finance minister, Katy Gallagher. She must have taken the same economics courses AOC has taken in college. Australia is cooked.

When communists want to take over a country, they get the most incompetent, easily controlled people in power. Ms. Gallagher appears to fit the profile. I am not sure who is interviewing her,.

Gallagher: Oh, I just don’t have that figure in front of me.

Interviewer: You said there’s been $114 billion of savings across your budgets. Is that net savings or growth savings?

Gallagher: Well, it’s savings and reprioritizing.

Interviewer: So we’re saving and then … essentially to offset new priorities. So you’re saying that’s net of spending decisions. You reduce expenditure by $114 billion. That’s gross, right? What is the net figure?

Gallagher: I don’t have that available.

Interviewer: Is it positive or negative?

Gallagher: Well, I just don’t have that figure in front of me.

Interviewer: Has the savings you’ve made been greater than or less than the new spending that you’ve initiated?

Gallagher: It is $114 million in savings and reprioritizations.

Interviewer: But if you spend every dollar that you saved, it’s not a save, is it? It’s just spending it on something else.

Gallagher: You know that can be the way you twist it.

Interviewer: When you say on the radio, as you did last week, we found $114 billion in savings across a number of budgets. The public will think that means you’ve saved $114 billion, but if you’ve gone and spent that and some more, you haven’t saved …. How have you saved it? If you’ve gone and spent it?

WOW!