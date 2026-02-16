Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
A Stunning Performance by Australia’s Finance Minister

M Dowling
Meet Australia’s finance minister, Katy Gallagher. She must have taken the same economics courses AOC has taken in college. Australia is cooked.

When communists want to take over a country, they get the most incompetent, easily controlled people in power. Ms. Gallagher appears to fit the profile. I am not sure who is interviewing her,.

Gallagher: Oh, I just don’t have that figure in front of me.

Interviewer: You said there’s been $114 billion of savings across your budgets. Is that net savings or growth savings?

Gallagher: Well, it’s savings and reprioritizing.

Interviewer: So we’re saving and then … essentially to offset new priorities. So you’re saying that’s net of spending decisions. You reduce expenditure by $114 billion. That’s gross, right? What is the net figure?

Gallagher: I don’t have that available.

Interviewer: Is it positive or negative?

Gallagher: Well, I just don’t have that figure in front of me.

Interviewer: Has the savings you’ve made been greater than or less than the new spending that you’ve initiated?

Gallagher: It is $114 million in savings and reprioritizations.

Interviewer: But if you spend every dollar that you saved, it’s not a save, is it? It’s just spending it on something else.

Gallagher: You know that can be the way you twist it.

Interviewer: When you say on the radio, as you did last week, we found $114 billion in savings across a number of budgets. The public will think that means you’ve saved $114 billion, but if you’ve gone and spent that and some more, you haven’t saved …. How have you saved it? If you’ve gone and spent it?

WOW!

don
don
4 seconds ago

soo…dei has hit the land down under.

