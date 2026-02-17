Illinois Gov. Pritzker’s Cousin Resigns as Hyatt CEO Over His Epstein Past

Tom Pritzker, Illinois Gov. Pritzker’s cousin, resigned as chairman of Hyatt Hotels because of his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Both are members of the renowned weirdo Pritzker family of Chicago. They are known for extensive holdings and political influence.

The decision to step down, according to Pritzker, was in order to provide “good stewardship” to help protect the corporation and ensure a “proper transition at the Hyatt.”

“Good stewardship also means protecting Hyatt, particularly in the context of my association with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell which I deeply regret. I exercised terrible judgment in maintaining contact with them, and there is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner. I condemn the actions and the harm caused by Epstein and Maxwell, and I feel deep sorrow for the pain they inflicted on their victims,” he said in a statement

Pritzker, who is Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s cousin, was among 100 individuals named in documents released on Jan. 3, 2024. The more than 900 pages of primarily unredacted documents included names mentioned by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s most prominent accusers.

In a deposition, Giuffre accused Thomas Pritzker of serious sexual allegations, naming him as one of several men she was trafficked to have sex with. He continued to deny those allegations.