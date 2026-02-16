Refuse Fascism Rampages Through NYC

The worst of the worst are now free to do whatever they want in New York City, with Islamist Communist Zohran Mamdani in charge.

They are flipping off President Trump in front of Trump Tower, cursing with their identical, professionally produced signs.

If you will notice, the sign was printed by Refuse Fascism. The group takes funds from Soros-tied groups and uses Antifa tactics.

This will likely go on all week. Teachers and professors have vacation time.

🚨 BREAKING: Leftist protestors have COMPLETELY blocked Fifth Avenue in NYC as they stand outside Trump Tower flipping off the building These degenerates know Mamdani won’t do a THING about it, so they can do whatever they want. NYC is in a tailspin. pic.twitter.com/FDWmxP3KkE — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 16, 2026



Communist Karen Bass is promoting insurrection in Los Angeles.