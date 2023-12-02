A Surprising Possible VP Pick for the Trump Ticket

Donald Trump is about to pick his running mate, and speculation has centered around Vivek Ramaswamy and Tucker Carlson. Some are hoping it will be Nikki Haley. No one has really mentioned the person who is now pointed to as the frontrunner. The fact that Donald Trump will be 78 makes the VP choice very important.

A source told The Calvin Coolidge Project that former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Benjamin Carson is “the leading frontrunner” to join Trump on the GOP ticket.

Ben Carson is anti-war and loyal. Hopefully, he won’t focus on pro-life. Democrats use that like a machete.

News: A source who is familiar with President Trump’s thinking tells me that @RealBenCarson is the leading frontrunner to be his Vice President choice in 2024 at this time. What do you think of a Trump-Carson ticket? pic.twitter.com/mDcYSILFNE — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) November 30, 2023

X posters’ opinions ranged from he’s too low energy to no nope not tough enough to it sounds great to me.

One commenter named John Bind said: wow. Would not have guessed that. I don’t know how formidable Ben Carson would be in 2028. He’s very soft spoken. His policy positions are rock solid though. It would be hilarious to watch leftists squirm calling Trump a “white supremacist” with a black VP but that’s not really a good reason to support it, is it? L.O.L.

If Larry Elder can be a white supremacist, so can Ben, one poster replied.

This is my dream team, said Brandie.

Illumination said: I love Ben Carson, and I have loved him since I read his book back when it was on the reading list of my grandson. What a life story he has.

Some say Byron Donalds is a better choice because he’s not as low-energy.

What do you think?

Personally, I love Ben Carson and could definitely live with him!

