Israeli Intelligence Knew About the Attack But Ignored It

According to a story published today by the NY Times, Israel knew about Hamas’ detailed attack plan a year ago. They just didn’t believe Hamas could pull it off and so didn’t prepare to respond to it.

The approximately 40-page document, which the Israeli authorities code-named “Jericho Wall,” outlined, point by point, exactly the kind of devastating invasion that led to the deaths of about 1,200 people.

The translated document, which was reviewed by The New York Times, did not set a date for the attack but described a methodical assault designed to overwhelm the fortifications around the Gaza Strip, take over Israeli cities, and storm key military bases, including a division headquarters.

Hamas followed the blueprint with shocking precision. The document called for a barrage of rockets at the outset of the attack, drones to knock out the security cameras and automated machine guns along the border, and gunmen to pour into Israel en masse in paragliders, on motorcycles, and on foot — all of which happened on Oct. 7.

Israeli military and intelligence leaders determined it was beyond Hamas’s capabilities.

They’re not what they used to be.

They ignored it.

During a day-long training earlier this year, an Israeli analyst thought it looked familiar but she was brushed off.

“I utterly refute that the scenario is imaginary,” the analyst wrote in the email exchanges. The Hamas training exercise, she said, fully matched “the content of Jericho Wall.”

“It is a plan designed to start a war,” she added. “It’s not just a raid on a village.”

If they had prepared they could have blunted or stopped their attack by their own admission.

Israelis were fooled by senior leaders saying that Hamas was not interested in attacking. They negotiated the right to cross the border to work jobs.

The Times doesn’t mention this but later, Hamas laughed at how they tricked the Israelis. Documents found on captured or dead terrorists indicated they were using the opportunity to map the villages and list the names and ages of every person in each house.

It’s similar to 9/11 and what Joe Biden is doing now with the open borders and unvetted foreigners from some pretty nasty countries.

It’s hard to believe Israeli intelligence was lulled into inaction, but it’s what they wanted to believe. And look at us now. We had a terrible attack on 9/11 and I lost people I knew on 9/11. It was horrible. And now we have terrorists and criminals pouring over our border. we’re doing the same thing Israel did.

