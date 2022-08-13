A Terrifying Warrant Accusing a President of Violating the Espionage Act

The warrant to search Donald Trump’s Florida residence and offices was alarming because it is wholly un-American. Going against a political opponent for a records issue is deeply troubling.

Earlier today, we posted the warrant on this link, and it’s alarming. We can’t wait to see the affidavit, which gives far more detail. As we said earlier, it doesn’t make sense. The FBI had access to the boxes in June but didn’t take them. They didn’t even take the box marked – various classified documents. However, not even two months later, they raided Mar-a-Lago to get the boxes they left behind. Thirty-nine armed agents reportedly spent over nine hours looking for anything they could find and use against Donald Trump.

They let leak an undoubtedly false story about Donald Trump taking nuclear documents. They did nothing to clarify when silly people spread a rumor that he took the nuclear codes.

What also doesn’t make sense, as we have said repeatedly, is that Donald Trump is the de-classifier of documents and doesn’t need to put them in writing.

Clay Travis tweeted that “this Trump document charade feels like clear evidence Merrick Garland realizes there is no January 6th case to be made against Trump, so he’s desperately trying to find something to charge Trump with before he loses his own job for not making left-wingers happy.”

That’s very possible.

It might be more sinister than that. Reporter Michael Tracey believes we should “expect a swift public rehabilitation of the Espionage Act, previously known as one of the most pernicious laws on the books: used to prosecute Edward Snowden, Julian Assange, Chelsea Manning, Daniel Ellsberg, and others. Now it’ll become a benevolent tool for Preserving Democracy.

We may well be there, and I refer you to the warrant for backup. What they are looking at are serious crimes to trap people. They will do anything to keep Donald Trump out of the White House.

Techno Fog, a legal analyst, listed the crimes the warrant is investigating:

18 USC § 793 – also called the Espionage Act. This statute “prohibits communicating, transmitting, or delivering to any person not entitled to receive it ‘any document, writing, … or note relating to the national defense,’ or attempting to do so.”1

18 USC § 2071. This law prohibits the removal of “any record, proceeding, map, book, paper, document, or other things, filed or deposited with any clerk or officer of any court of the United States, or in any public office. . .”

18 USC § 1519. This statute prohibits the destruction of “any record, document, or tangible object with the intent to impede, obstruct, or influence the investigation or proper administration of any matter within the jurisdiction of any department or agency of the United States.” As you can imagine, the press is giddy with allegations the former President violated the Espionage Act.

They aren’t just looking at Jan. 6. They are looking at everything imaginable to take him down. The warrant asks for everything from his presidency. That looks like a fishing expedition.

Ned Ryun spoke with Jesse Watters on the Watters show. Ned smacked down the weak Republicans and said we need real Republican leadership and haven’t seen any of it so far.

He believes they will indict Donald Trump before the mid-terms. We think so too. What do you think?

We also don’t believe all of this stems from hatred of Donald Trump. It’s hatred of his supporters and the American way of life that Democrats are dismantling. They can’t chance him returning. They have a plan, and traditional America isn’t part of it.

Watch:

.@nedryun & @JesseBWatters Call Out The Feckless GOP’s Response To The Swamp’s Raid Of Mar-a-Lago Ned: “I’m convinced that demented weasel, Merrick Garland, is going to try and get Donald Trump indicted by a rigged DC jury before the Midterms.” pic.twitter.com/T3ygBJ9TnF — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸☢️ (@ColumbiaBugle) August 13, 2022

Related