A Tesla Blows Up in front of the Vegas Trump Hotel

By
Staff
-
1
26

One person is dead after a Tesla Cybertruck burst into flames outside Trump International Hotel near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday morning.

A vehicle fire was first reported around 8:40 a.m. in the valet area of the hotel, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters.

A Cybertruck pulled up to the front to the entrance when smoke started showing and there was an explosion.

One person inside the vehicle was killed, according to McMahill. Authorities have not identified that person.

Seven people suffered minor injuries as a result of the explosion, the sheriff added. Two of those people were taken to a hospital for treatment,

A Tesla and a Trump hotel? A message?


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz