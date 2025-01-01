A Tesla Blows Up in front of the Vegas Trump Hotel

One person is dead after a Tesla Cybertruck burst into flames outside Trump International Hotel near the north end of the Las Vegas Strip Wednesday morning.

A vehicle fire was first reported around 8:40 a.m. in the valet area of the hotel, Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters.

A Cybertruck pulled up to the front to the entrance when smoke started showing and there was an explosion.

One person inside the vehicle was killed, according to McMahill. Authorities have not identified that person.

Seven people suffered minor injuries as a result of the explosion, the sheriff added. Two of those people were taken to a hospital for treatment,

A Tesla and a Trump hotel? A message?

BREAKING: Moment Tesla Cybertruck exploded at the entrance of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/jpzlKHTVH7 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 1, 2025

Cybertruck blew up in front of Trump hotel in Las Vegas. Those are our luggage by the door and that’s where we were when it happened. pic.twitter.com/KaVZXfGLNK — ayackle (@kaaaassuu) January 1, 2025

My office is coordinating with @LVMPD and partner agencies on this incident response, and we will continue to ensure they have all necessary resources available. https://t.co/HWwZCPAX24 — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) January 1, 2025

The whole Tesla senior team is investigating this matter right now. Will post more information as soon as we learn anything. We’ve never seen anything like this. https://t.co/MpmICGvLXf — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email