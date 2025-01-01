FBI Believes New Orleans Terrorist Did Not Act Alone

The FBI has released a statement providing more details on the horrific terror attack that occurred in the French Quarter of New Orleans this morning.

They also confirmed that the driver of the pickup truck that plowed into the crowd had an ISIS flag attached to the truck.

The FBI is investigating the attack as terrorism. They believe others were involved. Shamsud Din Jabbar might not have acted alone.

The Sugar Bowl was postponed.

The suspect was arrested for two crimes in 2002 and 2003 for minor offenses. 2002 he committed misdemeanor theft; in 2003, he drove with an invalid license.

Details

Today, at approximately 3:15 a.m. CST, an individual drove a pickup truck into a crowd of people on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, killing at least 10 and injuring dozens of others. After hitting the crowd, he exited the vehicle and fired upon local law enforcement. Law enforcement returned fire, and the subject was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two law enforcement officers were injured and transported to a local hospital.

The subject has been identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen from Texas. He was driving a Ford pickup truck, which appears to have been rented, and we are working to confirm how the subject came into possession of the vehicle.

An ISIS flag was located in the vehicle, and the FBI is working to determine the subject’s potential associations and affiliations with terrorist organizations.

Weapons and a potential IED were located in the subject’s vehicle. Other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter. The FBI’s special agent bomb technicians are working with our law enforcement partners to determine if any of these devices are viable, and they will work to render those devices safe.

The FBI is the lead investigative agency, and we are working with our partners to investigate this as an act of terrorism. We are aggressively running down all leads to identify any possible associates of the subject.

The FBI has set up a digital tip line, and we ask anyone with information or video of the incident to submit them to www.fbi.gov/bourbonstreetattack or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Pro-ISIS media outlets had called on Muslims living in the U.S. and Europe to conduct attacks on New Year’s Eve,” Fox News reported.

“We do not believe Jabbar was solely responsible,” an FBI spokesperson said in a press conference, explaining that they are looking into every lead about his known associates.

At one point, she called the terror attack an “event.”

Donald Trump Statment:

Statement from President Trump on the horrific attack in New Orleans: pic.twitter.com/EN1Ywf4N2S — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 1, 2025

Biden Statements As You’d Expect:

Biden statement on New Orleans Islamic terrorist attack fails to Call it terrorism Mention Islam Instead claims “there is no justification for violence of any kind.” This was not violence of any kind. It was Islamic terror pic.twitter.com/ctelihe43A — Daniel Greenfield – “Hang Together or Separately” (@Sultanknish) January 1, 2025

