FBI Hunts for a Terror Cell in New Orleans

The FBI suspects four to five people involved in a terror cell involved in the New Orleans attack. Video surveillance shows three men and a woman planting IEDs in multiple locations.

We literally have no idea how many terrorists are here and how many terror cells will be activated or when.

The FBI said this cell in New Orleans is based out of Houston. They knew about them for 16 months:

Apparently these dangerous perps have been under investigation by the FBIs Joint Terrorism Task Force for at least 16 months. Here's part of the government's incriminating evidence against the alleged trespassers. (I'd love to know the identity of the Instagram user. Must glow) pic.twitter.com/mvSF33lnxH — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) January 21, 2023

The Intel Bulletin on the terror attack: “Pipe bombs were also found in the vehicle… The devices…were wired for remote detonation…and a corresponding remote control was discovered inside the vehicle. … Surveillance footage captured three men and a woman placing one of multiple IEDs.”

The new footage below shows the moment Jabbar leaves his truck and fires into the crowd.

He was allegedly a registered Democrat who gave 15 dollars to Act Blue years ago. Jabbar was born and raised in Texas, served in the military, and was still radicalized. it’s alarming.

UPDATE: According to Fox News, at least four to five other individuals are suspected of involvement in the New Orleans attack. The New York Post has obtained an image of 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, believed to be the primary attacker. https://t.co/tBw4PIXa6W pic.twitter.com/e4K1SOIhFQ — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) January 1, 2025

NEW FOOTAGE from New Orleans shows the moments Shamsud Din Jabbar steps out of his vehicle after crashing it and begins shooting. The suspect was struck by police fire and declared dead at the scene. pic.twitter.com/CeduvaJw0f — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) January 1, 2025

The FBI already confirmed sleeper cells on the Muslim Terror Watchlist inside the United States. Remember this from 2023? Boatloads of Africans and Muslims came in through the Mexico border during Joe bidens administration. We literally have no clue how many are here in America.… pic.twitter.com/Y6PKKa9mTR — Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) January 1, 2025

