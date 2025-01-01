FBI Hunts for a Terror Cell in New Orleans

By
Staff
-
1
3

The FBI suspects four to five people involved in a terror cell involved in the New Orleans attack. Video surveillance shows three men and a woman planting IEDs in multiple locations.

We literally have no idea how many terrorists are here and how many terror cells will be activated or when.

The FBI said this cell in New Orleans is based out of Houston. They knew about them for 16 months:

The Intel Bulletin on the terror attack: “Pipe bombs were also found in the vehicle… The devices…were wired for remote detonation…and a corresponding remote control was discovered inside the vehicle. … Surveillance footage captured three men and a woman placing one of multiple IEDs.”

The new footage below shows the moment Jabbar leaves his truck and fires into the crowd.

He was allegedly a registered Democrat who gave 15 dollars to Act Blue years ago. Jabbar was born and raised in Texas, served in the military, and was still radicalized. it’s alarming.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz