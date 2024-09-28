A Troubling Story in Boise State & a Woman Who Fought

A Troubling Story in Idaho

Boise State University administrators must pay a coffee shop owner $4 million after a jury unanimously ruled the school officials violated the woman’s First Amendment rights in a conflict over her public support of law enforcement.

Sarah owns Big City Coffee and was asked to open a coffee shop on the campus. A small number of radicals on campus put her through Hell. This was in 2020 when people went insane over the death of a heavily self-drugged career criminal, George Floyd, who probably died from drugs, not from a police hold.

Fendley originally sued the university for $10 million after she closed her campus shop in October 2020, according to local reports, arguing administrators conspired to retaliate against her for expressing pro-police views on social media.

According to the suit, Sarah Fendley supports law enforcement. She displayed a thin blue line sticker near the door of the shop’s downtown Boise location. It enraged the moronic student activists. The school administration bowed to them.

They accused her of trying to infringe on students’ speech rights. The radicals got the so-called BIPOC PC supporters out. It might make them feel good to pretend they care about black, Indigenous people of color, but they’re just mindless radicals.

This is Idaho!!!

Sarah Findley won $4 million after what they did to her at Boise State U. The administration had caved to a very small number of radicals.

The jury awarded Big City Coffee owner Sarah Fendley $3 million for lost business, reputational damage, mental and emotional distress, and personal humiliation in a decision reached on Sept. 13.

Sarah had lost her fiance, a paralyzed former SWAT officer shot by a criminal. She lost everything.

Her story is inspiring. Her message: You can do it!!! Fight!

Watch:

EXCLUSIVE: Coffee shop owner, who was forced to shut down her shop because of her support for police, shares her story with LoTT. Boise State University asked her to open a location on campus and then the woke mob bullied them into forcing her to shut down. They smeared her as… pic.twitter.com/uOl8D0qSDP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 26, 2024