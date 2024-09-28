Yellen Warns Changing Economic Policies Could Harm Economy

Janet Yellen will say anything to promote her socialist bosses, including claiming anti-abortion policies hurt the economy. Another one of her latest Hits is to say a change in economic policy could damage the economy.

Writing for The Wall Street Journal in a Sept. 22 article, Yellen said that “veering off course could jeopardize our economic trajectory.”

She wants to keep her job. Yellen’s hoping to scare people into voting for Harris.

Trump wants to go back to some of his economic policies including promoting manufacturing. He helped create 400,000 manufacturing jobs that Bidenomics reversed. Trump will slash regulations and government spending and increase tariffs.

He will also create a government efficiency panel that Elon Musk will run or be involved in.

When Harris was asked about her economic plan, the vice president said on Sunday, “I grew up a middle-class kid, and I will never forget where I came from. ”

That’s not all. She will give $25,000 to new homebuyers, which will raise the price of homes by $25,000. She will give more to first-generation Americans and plans to give money to some startups.

Harris’s solutions are to tax, tax, tax. Expect price controls, the repeal of Trump tax cuts – which means an increase for every federal taxpayer, doubling of tax credits will go away, expensing on new investments – gone, the addition of a second death tax on all the Bideninflation in your lifetime and that is in addition to the regular death tax. She will raise the corporate tax rate to make us non-competitive globally. Kamala will end small business breaks and raise taxes on energy. Unrealized capital gains (taxing on money only on paper) taxes will eventually hit everyone.

Unbelievably, Harris is allegedly almost even in the polls on the economy, according to AP/NORC:

In a Sept. 20 poll by The Associated Press–NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Trump is slightly ahead, with 43 percent of registered voters saying they trust the former president to do a better job handling the economy, while 41 percent of voters chose Harris.

I mean unbelievably – I don’t believe it.

She has giveaways, $25,000 for houses, and money for some small starter businesses.

How is that even possible after all the inflation Biden and Harris caused? Are people really that unaware?

Labor Boards in the US Future?

Cauf Skiviers wrote an article for Newsmax about the UK Labor Boards (think Soviet). They arose out of equity and inclusiveness, where feeling it’s fair is more important than facts, reality, and practicality. This philosophy is born of envy and greed. The Boards were established under the Equality Act of 2010.

The UK labor boards give away company money based on what they feel like doing. For example:

Last month, after a six-year legal struggle, more than 3,500 current and former employees of the retail chain Next won a claim for back pay of some $40 million when a labor board determined that the primarily female store staff should have received pay “equal” to that of the predominantly male warehouse workers.

Next argued that higher wages for warehouse staff were dictated by broader market rates, over which the retail chain had no control. But the tribunal dismissed this argument.

Interestingly, the court found no evidence of direct or indirect discrimination in pay between male and female employees in the same roles, nor any “conscious” or “subconscious” influence of gender on pay decisions.

They lost because the attorney found that the company could afford to pay more. Labor boards are replacing market forces, which sounds like it’s right up Marxist Kamala’s alley.