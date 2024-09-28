Sen. Wyden’s Bill to Destroy the Supreme Court

Far Left Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) sponsored legislation to destroy the Third Co-Equal Branch of government because they don’t like recent decisions.

The bill would stack the Court, adding six Justices. The Court would undergo audits, putting them under the authority of Congress. They would no longer be a co-equal branch of government, but another politicized entity.

Wyden’s bill is called the Judicial Modernization and Transparency Act. It would expand the court over 12 years. A president could appoint one nominee in the first and third years of a term in office.

The bill would also require a ruling by two-thirds of the high court and the circuit courts of appeals, rather than a simple majority, to overturn a law passed by Congress.

Another measure would allow a two-thirds vote of the court to force a fellow justice to recuse from a case.

The Justices would be mandated to report all their personal and professional business.

The legislation would also require Supreme Court nominees to be automatically scheduled for a vote in the Senate if their nominations have lingered in committee for more than 180 days. It would prevent the minority from having a no vote.

Wyden claims it is to restore confidence in the Court. In actuality, he is angry that there is a conservative majority.

It Won’t Pass Now But It Will at the First Opportunity

Republicans believe Democrats are trying to undermine a high court that has delivered conservatives a string of major victories in recent terms.

“It’s part of a campaign by the left to harass the Supreme Court because you don’t like some of the recent decisions,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said at a congressional hearing in November 2023.

“This is all part of the left’s political master plan to delegitimize the Supreme Court.”

As always, Democrats want all the power of government, and they will destroy whatever they don’t like.

They have been battering the conservative justices with manufactured attacks for years to destroy the image of conservative justices and create an atmosphere by which they can destroy the Third Coequal Branch of government.

It won’t pass now, but it is part of the plan after November. The one saving grace is court packing has become very unpopular. While a USA Today-Ipsos poll from August found that 75% of people support a binding ethics code for justices, only 40% approved of expanding the court from nine to 15 justices.

Democrats held power in the Court for decades and won’t tolerate losing any for any length of time. They are authoritarians.