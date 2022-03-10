A Truthful Short Story About Bio Labs in Ukraine

by HM

HOW STUPID DO THEY THINK WE ARE?

I feel so much better now because the man in the clip below spoke slowly to me and with a wide-eyed “believe me” look.

The Bio Labs are working in 27 countries, like in China where the Wuhan Laboratories are doing essential life-saving work.

In Ukraine, they’re just storing old Soviet biological weapons they aren’t planning on using.

Why doesn’t anyone believe them? Watch the clip:

