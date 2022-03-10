A Truthful Short Story About Bio Labs in Ukraine

By
Guest Post
-
2
57

by HM

Abandoned Soviet Laboratory.

HOW STUPID DO THEY THINK WE ARE?

I feel so much better now because the man in the clip below spoke slowly to me and with a wide-eyed “believe me” look.

The Bio Labs are working in 27 countries, like in China where the Wuhan Laboratories are doing essential life-saving work.

In Ukraine, they’re just storing old Soviet biological weapons they aren’t planning on using.

Why doesn’t anyone believe them? Watch the clip:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

2 COMMENTS

  1. Yea we would never use that, we are the good guys.
    You know the good guys that steal elections, fundamentally transform into Zimbabwe in the name of equality uber alles and erase rights that it took our ancestors blood and toil to obtain.
    We don’t do political prisoners or CRT and censorship is for places like North Korea or China.
    Reading about the Suck Suck Blow (Duck Duck Go) going full big tech sellout, they are frauds just like Brave.

Leave a Reply