VP Harris Finds Ukraine Refugees a Laughing Matter

Ukrainian President Zelensky’s former spokesperson didn’t think much of Vice President Giggles after she laughed during her meeting with Polish President Duda. (Video below)

A journalist at the conference asked Kamala Harris and President Duda a question about setting up a “permanent infrastructure” for Ukrainian refugees.

“OK,” the vice president responded, looking at Duda. “A friend in need is a friend indeed.” She then started laughing — she was quite giddy.

“Only Kamala Harris would find it appropriate to laugh when talking about the topic of Ukrainian refugees,” conservative podcast host Benny Johnson tweeted alongside the video, prompting Mendel to reply.

Mendel tweeted in reply, “It would be a tragedy if this woman won the presidency.” She later deleted the tweet.

I wonder what Ms. Mendel thinks of Joe Biden.

What might you think if you were there in the midst of a tragedy?

Visite de Kamala Harris en Pologne – Questionnée sur la situation des réfugiés Ukrainiens, la VP des É-U éclate de rire https://t.co/3jpyAA9WhD Iuliia Mendel, ex-porte-parole du prés Zelensky aurait déclaré: “Ce serait une tragédie” si Kamala Harris devenait présidente des É-U — B.O’Bready 🇺🇦 Solidarité (@Fuzzy110) March 10, 2022

Related