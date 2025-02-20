A Victory! The House Will Codify Much of Trump’s 300 EOs

After President Trump’s last presidency, Joe Biden overturned every one of his executive orders because nothing was written into law. Executive Orders are written in sand; laws are in concrete. The great news today is that the House will codify much of Trump’s 300 Executive Orders into law.

Border security, energy dominance, and tax cuts could become permanent. That doesn’t mean they won’t be canceled if Democrats win the trifecta, but it’s much more secure than relying on Executive Orders and memos.


