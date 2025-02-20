Obama Judge Allows Trump’s Firings to Continue

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, who sits on the federal district court in Washington, D.C., said in a 16-page decision that he had to deny the unions’ request for relief from Trump’s firings because he lacks jurisdiction over the claims.

The judge, appointed by former President Barack Obama, said the unions must pursue their legal challenges through the Federal Service Labor-Management Relations Statute, which governs labor relations in the federal workforce.

The claims, he said, must be filed with the Federal Labor Relations Authority.

Cooper wrote that the first month of Mr. Trump’s administration “has been defined by an onslaught of executive actions that have caused, some say by design, disruption and even chaos in widespread quarters of American society.”

More than 12,000 federal workers have already been or are likely to be fired, including over 6,000 at the Internal Revenue Service who are expected to be terminated by the end of the month.

These numbers don’t come close to the numbers hired under Biden. He did everything imaginable to greatly increase the size of the government.

President Trump knows he has to work quickly just as Hillary Clinton told Biden to do.

