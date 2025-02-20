Plans to Cut HUD Planning & Development 84% After Massive Failure

The Trump administration plans to reduce the staff at the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development by 84%, cutting from 936 to 150 employees.

This decision comes amidst criticism for unfulfilled disaster recovery promises, notably after Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina, where $1.8 billion in aid was pledged but not delivered.

Now, the concern is that people won’t get the help they need. However, they don’t deliver the help. A criminal investigation would be appropriate.

Perhaps 150 employees can send out $1.8 billion as fast as 936. Hopefully, there is a good plan to help people.

#BREAKING: The Trump administration is cutting 84% of staff at the HUD office that funds disaster recovery in #WNC. This comes after HUD promised $1.8 billion in funds to Western North Carolina… …but the money never arrived. pic.twitter.com/wk9p94kF98 — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) February 20, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Why Physical Precious Metals Are the Retirement Safe Haven Most Older Christians Seek Name Last name Email