Plans to Cut HUD Planning & Development 84% After Massive Failure

By
M Dowling
-
0
30

The Trump administration plans to reduce the staff at the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Community Planning and Development by 84%, cutting from 936 to 150 employees.

This decision comes amidst criticism for unfulfilled disaster recovery promises, notably after Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina, where $1.8 billion in aid was pledged but not delivered.

Now, the concern is that people won’t get the help they need. However, they don’t deliver the help. A criminal investigation would be appropriate.

Perhaps 150 employees can send out $1.8 billion as fast as 936. Hopefully, there is a good plan to help people.


