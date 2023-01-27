A Web of Radicals Are Coming for More Than Your Gas Stoves

Consumer Product Safety Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. threatened a federal ban on natural gas stoves and that is only the beginning of the globalists’ plan. They have quite a few bans in the works.

CPSC commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. presented debunked research from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health that claimed that natural gas stoves are a “hidden hazard” and added that “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

The study did not include new research but relied on past studies that had been ridiculed, including one that tested the emissions from a gas stove in a room sealed off entirely with plastic tarps.

The fake study, used by CPSC, warned that gas stoves promote asthma in kids. It was partly funded by RMI, a group that seeks to “accelerate the clean energy transition.” It was co-authored by Brady Seals, the manager of RMI’s Carbon-Free Buildings arm, which aims to retrofit buildings with electric appliances., Todd Hustin reports at The Western Journal.

In turn, RMI, which used the study to promote stove electrification, has received at least $1 million in donations from Breakthrough Energy, a “green energy” investment firm founded by Bill Gates, as well as the Bezos Earth Fund and Bloomberg Philanthropies, according to the 2022 RMI donors report, Hustin writes.

THE WEB OF RADICALS

A web of environmental groups is stepping up the campaign to persuade states and local communities to switch to all-electric energy even though our grid cannot handle it and it’s not the best power source.

The Rocky Mountain Institute, the Sierra Club, and other radical green groups are working successfully to ban gas stoves and other gas appliances in communities throughout the U.S. as part of an extremist move to implement a net-zero global economy by 2050.

According to The Washington Times, “some observers say the effort gained momentum in July 2019 during a two-day meeting hosted by the Rockefeller Brothers Fund at the Rockefeller family mansion in Pocantico, New York. The strategy session paired dozens of high-ranking state officials with green energy groups, including the Rocky Mountain Institute, the Georgetown Climate Center, and the Energy Foundation.

They devised ways to accelerate the elimination of natural gas and other fossil fuels and speed conversion in communities to renewable-based electricity.

“Government officials invited to the event included Dale Bryk, then New York state’s deputy secretary for energy and environment; Nik Blosser, then chief of staff in the Oregon governor’s office; Janet Coit, who at the time was director of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management; Chris Davis, senior adviser to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee; and Kathleen Frangione, chief policy adviser to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy.”

The agenda included “net-zero buildings” and “carbon pricing strategies,” including a carbon tax.

IT IS AT ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT

They strategized ways to make it happen at all levels of government.

Notes from the event written by Michael Northrop, director for the sustainable development grant program at the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, said that “states need a roadmap for how to get off natural gas” and “buildings may be the best first target for moving beyond gas.”

“Eco-activist groups are the left’s best way to push unpopular climate and energy policies on the country, which is why they’re among the best-funded organizations in Washington politics,” said Hayden Ludwig, a senior investor at the Capital Research Center. “What’s frightening is that eco-activists are in the driver’s seat of Biden’s agenda, making climate extremism part of every federal agency’s priorities. That includes expanding the war on coal to a crusade against the natural gas heating our homes, fueling our stoves, and powering our electric grid. They’ve already gained victories in Massachusetts, New York, and California but won’t stop there.

ENERGY SCORES

The DOE plans to give homes and cars energy scores. It will determine their value and whether you can get a loan for them. They are beginning with small buildings and then large, and eventually your home. They’re already doing it in cities like Portland. Cars are also on the chopping block.

They hope to eventually mandate all buildings be retrofitted to meet the new requirements and will offer predatory “green loans.” Landlords will do it or lose their properties.

Smart meters will be everywhere, and they will control your usage at some point.

Some things will become too expensive for the middle class.

BAD NEWS IN EVERY ROOM OF YOUR HOUSE

According to Ben Lieberman, a senior fellow at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, there’s “bad news for every room in the house.” “There’s bad news for almost every room in the house,” Lieberman told Fox News Digital. “Climate activists and the Biden administration want homeowners to stop using natural gas and to electrify everything. That would affect appliances that come in natural gas and electric versions, such as stoves, but also heating systems and water heaters.

They want to ban all natural gas appliances, but it won’t end there. They want zero fossil fuels, although we have nothing to replace them, and a grid that can’t everything with electricity. In fact, if everything goes electric, the government will have total control of everything you do involving energy.

Related