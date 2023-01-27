Mitt Romney Does a Promo for War

Mitt Romney is pushing for our continued full involvement in the Ukraine War. He thinks war brings us peace. According to him, without this conflict, we won’t have peace. I guess catching COVID must be good for America too.

He said we’ll be attacked if we allow Russia to invade Ukraine without repercussions from us. Didn’t we invade Libya, Afghanistan, Iraq, and so on?

During the promo, Romney says that Ukraine is depleting Russia’s forces, “and that’s a good thing.”

First of all, Russia has minimized their losses. Ukraine’s forces are depleted and that’s a bad thing. Secondly, our weapons and equipment are depleting, and that’s a bad thing.

The failed presidential candidate thinks Russia is China’s only ally. That’s not true. It looks like they could get India as an ally, and have most of our southern hemisphere, Iran, the Middle East in general, some of Africa, North Korea, etc.

It’s not costing us a thing, according to Mitt, as he speaks for his pals involved in the military complex – Lockheed, and Raytheon. It’s a promo for them too.

How about we send him and Lindsey Graham to the frontlines instead of all these Ukrainians who are dying in droves?

“This propaganda video brought you by my sponsors Lockheed, Raytheon, and Boeing” https://t.co/TD2n9Ovzr3 — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 27, 2023

Here is another problem. BRICS is gaining lots of new members, including Saudi Arabia, and we are losing our financial system and petrodollar. It will make us poor. Apparently, Mitt is fine with that.

This is a layer of analysis fundamentally inaccessible to Mitt Romney https://t.co/KLqTIXPe1p — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) January 27, 2023

