A Woman’s Right to Choose This

Dr. Anthony Levatino is a pro-life physician from New Mexico. After performing 1,200 abortions of babies, Dr. Levatino lost his daughter in an automobile accident. He left the brutal abortion business and now speaks publicly about the barbaric second-trimester abortions in this clip. Warning – it’s hard to listen to or read and probably banned in many public squares, but he described it before Congress. It is what we do, only worse. We do this to fully-developed babies in the third trimester, and we do it on demand.

THE SECOND TRIMESTER ABORTION

Dr. Levatino: Thank you, Chairman and members of the committee. I only have five minutes, so I’m going to get right to it. Second-trimester D&E abortions are performed between roughly 14 and 24 weeks of gestation. Your patient today is 17 years old. She’s 22 weeks pregnant. Her baby is the length of your hand, plus a couple of inches. And she has been feeling her baby kick for the last several weeks.

When she’s asleep on an operating room table. You walk into that operating room scrubbed and gowned and after removing laminaria you introduce a suction catheter into the uterus. This is a 14 French Suction Catheter. If she were 12 weeks pregnant or less, basically the width of your hand or smaller you could basically do the entire procedure with this. But babies this big don’t fit through catheters this size.

After suctioning the amniotic fluid out from around the baby, you introduce an instrument called a Sopher Clamp. It’s about 13 inches long. It’s made of stainless steel. The business end of this clamp is about two and a half inches long and a half-inch wide. There are rows of sharp teeth. This is a grasping instrument. When it gets a hold of something that does not let go. A D&E procedure is a blind abortion. So picture yourself introducing this and grabbing anything you can blindly and pull and I do mean hard and out pops a leg about that big which you put down on the table next to you.

Reach in again, pull again, pull out an arm about the same length, which you put down on the table next to you, and use this instrument, again and again, to tear out the spine, the intestines, the heart, and lungs.

Head on a baby that size is about the size of a large plum. Can’t see it but you have a pretty good idea. You got it if you’ve got your instrument around something, and your fingers are spread about as far as they go. You know you did it right if you crushed down…white material runs out of the cervix. That was the baby’s brains. Then you could pull out skull pieces. And you have a day like I had a lot of times sometimes a little face comes back and stares back at you. Congratulations. You’ve just successfully performed a second-trimester D&E abortion, you just affirmed her right to choose.

THE DESCRIPTION BEFORE CONGRESS:

