The Persecution of Brendon Straka, Founder of the Walk Away Movement

This is a horrible story of the FBI persecution of Brendon Straka, leader of the Walk Away movement. He never committed any act of violence or entered the Capitol on January 6th. Nevertheless, an FBI SWAT team came into his apartment at dawn. They got him out of bed, took his things, handcuffed him, and escorted him to jail.

Is this a wise use of resources?

His experience in jail is horrendous.

Charged with a misdemeanor of disorderly conduct, a class B, petty offense, Mr. Straka was given a felony punishment. They treat J6 misdemeanors as felonies. He has never been accused of a crime before this. Mr. Straka was given 3-year probation, 3 months of house arrest, 60 days of community service, mental health reviews, and more. The FBI wanted to surveil his phone, and social media to make sure he didn’t commit another misdemeanor.

“More than ninety percent of BLM anarchists had their charges dropped entirely”, he said.

The Sentinel believes Mr. Straka is a target because he united LGBTs like himself with non-LGBTs in the Make America Great Again movement.

Watch:

You won’t believe what they did to this man after January 6th— He joined Tucker and spilled EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/xGzTfID2Hw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 4, 2022

