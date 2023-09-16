Aaron Rodgers Responds to Keith Olbermann with Some Advice

Aaron Rodgers suffered an apparent Achilles tear Monday night against the Jets. An MRI confirmed the injury. He’s out for the season.

But because Rodgers didn’t jab himself with the coronavirus vaccine, some wicked people online are joyful over his injury.

Like Keith Olbermann.

Olbermann mocked Rodgers by posting six syringe emojis on X with the caption, “Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate.”

Obviously, he’s no scientist, and there is no correlation. He gives a new meaning to the word “ridiculous.”

Most people realize Keith is insane. His leftism is his only friend. He attacks everyone he disagrees with malevolently but should never be taken seriously.

Aaron Rodgers didn’t take it seriously. On NFL punter Pat McAfee’s podcast, he gave a clever response.

When asked about it, he said, “Go get your fifth booster, Keith.”

Aaron Rodgers responds to comments made by jabbed lunatic Keith Olberman for getting INJURED due to not being jabbed: Rogers – “Get your fifth booster, Keith,” Double-jabbed show host Pat Mcafee laughs and then hides his face in embarrassment! Awesome! pic.twitter.com/EQChvuwCLN — Epstein’s Sheet. (@meantweeting1) September 16, 2023

Rob Schmitt of Newsmax wrote on X, “If you’re such a big pharma guy, try some of their antipsychotics.”

Jason Rantz of KTTH said, “It’s like you’re trying to get literally everyone to see you as the absolute garbage human being that you are.”

Some people posted a photo of champion Novak Djokovic and said, “he looks okay.”

Many said, “Nobody likes you.”

