Aaron Rogers Makes a Point of Snubbing Trump at UFC 302

Last night, Donald Trump attended the UFC 302 match in Newark, New Jersey, and was cheered and given a standing ovation. One person who would not even say hello was Aaron Rogers. He’s getting a lot of backlash over it.

The UK Daily Mail said he passed by Rogers as people cheered, and Rogers looked away as he smiled at him. Rogers was sitting with Mercedes Lewis.

Trump held out his hand to shake hands with Rogers, and Rogers wouldn’t shake his hand.

Aaron Rodgers just refused to shake Trump’s hand I lost all respect I had for him pic.twitter.com/JX1rsMXeOQ — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 2, 2024

It was intentional.

People are acting as if this wasn’t intentional lol Aaron hates Trump pic.twitter.com/6ky5LTsNag — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) June 2, 2024

Here’s Rogers’s reaction.

It didn’t go over well with social media posters, and he lost fans. But we can concentrate on the positive. The winner basically dedicated his win to Donald Trump.

Sean Strickland won the match last night and shouted out to former President Donald Trump.

BREAKING: Sean Strickland shouts Trump out after his win: “President Trump, you’re the man…It is a damn travesty what they are doing to you. I’ll be donating to you” pic.twitter.com/AIiIxGm78K — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 2, 2024

The Sean Strickland Trump selfie goes CRAZY pic.twitter.com/muYvJ2cFFE — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 2, 2024

And with Khabibpic.twitter.com/izvu3yGkcS — Knockout of the day (@KOofTheDAY) June 2, 2024

