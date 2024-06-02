Donald Trump Was Cheered from London to New Jersey

A massive crowd cheered for former US President Trump in London today. The people love him and what he stands for. They know what Democrats are doing to him. Thousands showed up at a Tommy Robinson rally today, chanting “Trump, Trump, Trump,” and others say they want to make England great again.

Donald Trump was cheered when he walked into the UFC in New Jersey today. They gave him a standing ovation.

Democrats aren’t just robbing him of the respect he deserves; they’re robbing Americans, and they are destroying our justice system to do it.

The only sport left that hasn’t gone woke and isn’t afraid to support this amazing man. The crowd roared and he got a standing ovation. God bless Dana white and the UFC.

Trump fights for America every day. Love seeing this admiration and support for him regardless what they do… pic.twitter.com/cE1HzpzE2a — Bethany Bartlett (@11Stacysmom) June 2, 2024

“Our nation is rotted to the core, and 2024 is 1776,” Vivek said. As he travels, he is asked what happened to America.

I was on my flight to Italy when the Trump verdict came down. I’m ashamed that people here are asking me what the hell is going on in my own country. Now we’re the banana republic & the rest of the world is laughing. pic.twitter.com/EHOVLOwWNN — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) May 31, 2024

A MASSIVE CROWD IN LONDON IS CHANTING “TRUMP, TRUMP, TRUMP!” The entire world can now see the corruption of the satanic left. Share to make this go viral!pic.twitter.com/K59aGcqUMq — Bo Loudon (@BoLoudon) June 1, 2024

A woman who attended the Tommy Robinson rally in London shows me her “Make England Great Again” hat along with a shirt showing a mugshot of Trump & the text: “Never surrender.” The rally was attended by an estimated 15-20k. The event is called far-right.pic.twitter.com/yOXrxgSnM3 — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) June 1, 2024

JD Vance stood up for Donald Trump and, more importantly, for our justice system.

Holy shit – @JDVance1 just absolutely destroyed Wolf Blitzer and CNN pic.twitter.com/XqPTmYXCzi — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2024

Here’s one of Donald Trump’s fans.

This woman recites a poem she made for President Trump, so if you can share this, that would be cool, pic.twitter.com/iKITTge6As — Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) June 1, 2024

The California sheriff who is changing teams, and will back Donald Trump.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco explains why he’s “changing teams” and supporting Trump 2024: pic.twitter.com/4CfMef5BLs — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 1, 2024

Grandpa’s biggest fans:

This is why he does it. ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/Bj7L6SCV6i — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) May 31, 2024

Rush was a fan:

This clip of Rush is going viral right now and for good reason. He said they wanted “Trump gone” and he was right. “They are terrified of him, because they are terrified of you, and you will never abandon him.” God bless the legacy of Rush Limbaugh. pic.twitter.com/Bm7xLcoEeU — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 31, 2024

