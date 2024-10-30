ABC Mistakenly Has Harris Winning Pennsylvania

By
M DOWLING
-
1
7

ABC in Pennsylvania flashed the US presidential election results on the screen in the Keystone State as part of a “test” that viewers weren’t supposed to see.

WNEP, an ABC affiliate, flashed results for Pennsylvania during its broadcast of the Formula 1 race in Mexico City, and they were on screen for several minutes.

Guess who won? You’ll never guess.

They said the numbers were randomly generated. Kamala won 52% to 47%.

Fellow Democrat leftist Bob Casey also won with 53% of the vote.

I still haven’t figured out how this woman is even a candidate.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz