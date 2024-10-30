ABC Mistakenly Has Harris Winning Pennsylvania

ABC in Pennsylvania flashed the US presidential election results on the screen in the Keystone State as part of a “test” that viewers weren’t supposed to see.
WNEP, an ABC affiliate, flashed results for Pennsylvania during its broadcast of the Formula 1 race in Mexico City, and they were on screen for several minutes.
Guess who won? You’ll never guess.
They said the numbers were randomly generated. Kamala won 52% to 47%.
Fellow Democrat leftist Bob Casey also won with 53% of the vote.
I still haven’t figured out how this woman is even a candidate.
WNEP Scranton PA already has the election results posted. @elonmusk @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/eWR1oABWbK
— PrisonElvis (@elivislives) October 27, 2024
NEW: ABC ‘mistakenly’ aired election results during the Formula 1 Mexico Grand Prix, showing Kamala Harris winning Pennsylvania by 5% with 100% of the votes counted
Video: @elivislives pic.twitter.com/owVm9krFb2
— Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) October 30, 2024
