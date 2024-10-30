Pennsylvania Democrats Have a Men’s Shelter Voter Issue

Author John LeFevre reported that in The Bethesda Mission Men’s Shelter, more than twice the number of voters were registered than beds; more than 90% were registered Democrats—most have a zero voting history.

In New York, I came across Democrat canvassers registering seriously unaware patients in nursing homes. The people running the homes only let Democrats into the wards.

I watched Democrats register people in drugged-out states and missing voters who were not living in the home they used as an address.

You’re not supposed to mention it, but some Democrats leave no stone unturned.

Possible Pennsylvania fraud alert: The Bethesda Mission Men’s Shelter

611 Reily Street, Harrisburg, PA 17102 – More than 2x people registered voters than beds

– 90%+ registered Democrats

