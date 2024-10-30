Jocelyn Benson Is Really Concerned About Dominion Voter Machine Issues

Dominion voting machines are having problems. Shocker! I’m shocked!

Voters using a VAT must either vote straight-ticket or manually split their ballot. Typically, Michigan voters can select the straight party option and then override their party selection in certain races.

“This is a nationwide issue with Dominion Voter Access Terminals in the counties that use them,” Benson said at a Monday news conference in Detroit. “Of course, not all the machines, just the ones that are accessible, have an issue. With the straight-party voting and a programming issue, that’s again affected the machines nationwide.”

It’s a nationwide issue.

Jocelyn is far left, and the Right doesn’t trust her. She doesn’t seem all that concerned, but that’s conjecture.

