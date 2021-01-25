ABC News edits Schumer erection tape

Oh, look at this first clip, Schumer isn’t talking about his erections any longer since he became a meme for accidentally saying ‘erections’ instead of ‘insurrections.’

No, wait, ABC News edited that part out for him. How nice. Normally, it would be okay, but they would never have done this for DJT.

ABC News is elitist, biased, and dishonest.

Watch:

Could have chosen 100 different quotes for that open. ABC goes with an infamous one they end altering instead… https://t.co/2gClXLCWxV — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) January 24, 2021

I knew there was a reason we put this dopey clip up:

WATCH: Chuck Schumer accuses Donald Trump of inciting an “erection” pic.twitter.com/IQqKmAYG8e — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 22, 2021

There were so many nice jokes:

Donald Trump responded to Chuck Schumer’s erection!!!!! 😈 pic.twitter.com/IBIPUX1so5 — Jimmy Tacos 🌮 (@Jimmy__Tacos) January 22, 2021

BIG if true (no pun): Chuck Schumer accuses Donald Trump of inciting an “ERECTION” pic.twitter.com/bTDUyjdG49 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 22, 2021

Chuck Schumer should be censured for talking about erections on the floor of the Senate. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) January 22, 2021

Chuck Schumer inciting erections on the Senate floor now 🤣🤣🤣🤣😭💀🌚 — Grogu’s Secret Master 🤫 (@SirNineT4ils) January 22, 2021

This is a new and brilliant Schumer strategy. He knows the Republicans will impeach for erections but not insurrection. — Joe Friday🌊🌊🌊 (@fueledbycoffee8) January 22, 2021

