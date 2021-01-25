ABC News edits Schumer erection tape

Oh, look at this first clip, Schumer isn’t talking about his erections any longer since he became a meme for accidentally saying ‘erections’ instead of ‘insurrections.’

No, wait, ABC News edited that part out for him. How nice. Normally, it would be okay, but they would never have done this for DJT.

ABC News is elitist, biased, and dishonest.

Watch:

I knew there was a reason we put this dopey clip up:

There were so many nice jokes:

  2. What a downer. How generous of ABC to send Schummer a carton of Viagra when they realized upchuck Chuck couldn’t rise to the occasion.

  3. Something about Tulsi (LOL!) getting mind out of gutter now.
    I volunteer to be her 2024 campaign manager for $1 annual. Ohh…yeaahh!
    Far left pages are dripping with hate for her and that is a good sign.
    These apparatchiks fancy themselves as masters of the universe and it is wildly entertaining to those of us who dwell in the real world of living within a budget and never believing press droppings.
    Viagra is about the only way esteemed party member comrade kommissar Chuckie will be able to salute.
    We need a historic fist pump on the Price Is Right czar in the spirit of the people’s unity.
    EBT cards and other government freebies will be available from our Dear Papa.
    Gift cards from corporations merged with comradegov will be the parting gifts.
    Kulak wrongthinkers will have their balance reduced to zero, no gifts for you!

