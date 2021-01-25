Psaki asked: What’s Joe’s favorite ice cream flavor as he kills US jobs

Jen Psaki says she takes the tough questions in stride. She allegedly took questions unvetted from her phone in the clip below, but, alas, the nature of the questions appeared to be planted.
For example, one of the hard-hitting news questions was what is Joe’s favorite ice cream.
Psaki noted that he allegedly has a giant freezer with ice cream but she hasn’t found it yet. If he does, he’s just like Marie Antoinette Pelosi in that regard.
We now live at the onset of a fake world like that of the former Soviet Republic. All our news media are propagandists and the White House personnel are frauds.
Watch to find out his favorite ice cream flavor and other earth-shattering announcements as he signs our liberties, our borders, right to conscience, and energy sector away with executive actions:
.@PressSec: Joe Biden’s favorite ice cream flavor is chocolate chip. pic.twitter.com/6q6bhNN7yF
— Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) January 24, 2021
Biden doesn’t like custard managers. He called one a “smarta$$.”
We remember how the media reacted when Donald Trump ate dessert. It was called dessert-gate.
IMHO THESE FAUX NEWS STATIONS ARE TOTAL MORONS ! THIS IS EMBARRASSING FOR THE MAIN STREET NEWS….IT ONLY SHOWS HOW INEPT THEY ARE …YAH THINK?
I was told by a reliable anonymous source by a senator from VT Joes Favorite ice cream is Pasture Patty surprise with jimmies. So He had Ben & jerry’s deliver a gross of it to the WH. And this is what the bumbling red head press secretary calls a hard ball question. Only if it’s frozen solid.
Historic! OMG! Like totes. San Fran Nan the people’s ice cream czar has some tips on brands that only an apparatchik nomenklatura could afford.
Only the tough questions for Jen Tacky.
Let them eat Ben & Jerrys.
O/T-Made supply run to Stripmallville just in time as the ice storm goes live.
Wasn’t trying to be mean (LOL!) but had to pass up someone going 20 mph.
Maybe Our Dear Papa could wave the magic Hopey Changey wand and stop the storm in the spirit of unity.