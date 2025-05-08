ABC News: President Trump’s New Potential Interim US Attorney

According to ABC News’s anonymous sources, President Donald Trump is strongly considering Fox News host and former prosecutor Jeanine Pirro as interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

After Ed Martin lost GOP support, President Trump had little choice but to announce he would not be taking the position permanently. He will try to place him in the Department of Justice.

This could change.

Neither the White House nor former Judge Jeannine Pirro responded to requests for comment.

The RINOs Could Be a Problem

The RINOs won’t like her more than they liked Ed Martin, but how often can they turn down Trump’s picks?

ABC News pointed out that she is a longtime ally of Donald Trump’s and stuck up for him during the Access Hollywood tape [smear] campaign. They linked to the tape.

They mentioned that Pirro pushed “false allegations of election fraud involving voting machines.” The outlet also noted she was sued, and Fox settled for a gazillion dollars.

In 2019, ABC said, Pirro was reportedly suspended by Fox News after she [appropriately] questioned the loyalty of Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar to the U.S. Constitution, citing Omar’s Muslim faith [which is also a political religion].

Omar has already said she is only in Congress to help Somalia.

One of Trump’s final acts before leaving office in 2021 was issuing a last-minute pardon to Pirro’s ex-husband, a longtime GOP donor.

Apparently, ABC didn’t like that either. They said NOTHING positive.

I’m not convinced it will be Judge Pirro, but she would be a great choice. She has common sense and she’s loyal.

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email