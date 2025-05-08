Pope Leo XIV Tweets Against Trump, Vance & Magas

Pope Leo XIV doesn’t like Donald Trump, JD Vance, or MAGA on immigration, and who knows what else. He is especially concerned about Venezuelan migrants. That’s excellent news. Trump can send Tren de Aragua to the Vatican instead of CECOT.

The Papal Tweets

The Daily Mail writes, Pope Leo’s last retweet, on April 14, slams the Trump administration’s deportation of undocumented migrant and Maryland father-of-three Kilmar Abrego Garcia, 30, to El Salvador.

The post reads: “Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?”

“The Maryland dad,” says Daily Mail. We’re still pulling that about an MS-13 wife-beater? Let’s also send him to the Vatican.

Pope Leo XIV also shared several articles that address Catholic JD Vance’s stance on immigration. One is titled: “JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.”

In 2017, Pope Leo reposted a message in support of DACA recipients – those undocumented migrants brought to the US by their parents when they were children.

Pope Leo also shared a post in 2018 that read: “There is nothing remotely Christian, American, or morally defensible about a policy that takes children away from their parents and warehouses them in cages. This is being carried out in our name, and the shame is on us all.”

Barack put them in cages.

He also shared several messages directly opposing Trump’s immigration orders – including a 2018 letter from Peru’s Catholic leaders thanking the Trump administration for “stopping the separation of migrant children from their parents.”

The letter cited Peru’s experience dealing with massive migration from Venezuela and said: “In our Latin American region and specifically Peru, we have experience dealing with migration.

“Thousands of Venezuelans come through our border as they flee the harsh political and economic reality their country is going through. We here in Peru and in neighboring countries have welcomed them to help them overcome, through our means, their issues.”

Tren de Aragua terrorized Peru. He left that out.

JD Vance Reacts

After hearing of the Pope’s criticisms, Vance took the high road.

“Congratulations to Leo XIV, the first American Pope, on his election!” the vice president wrote on X. “I’m sure millions of American Catholics and other Christians will pray for his successful work leading the Church. May God bless him!”

Very classy.

