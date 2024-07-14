ABC ‘News’ – Trump’s Rhetoric Caused the Assassination Attempt

Now, you might think the following is crazy, and it is, but it is the slant that Clinton apparatchik George Stephanopoulos and Martha Raddatz are selling.

Joe Biden’s vile language, painting the right as fascists, isn’t what drives people to shoot Donald Trump. It’s Donald Trump’s criticisms of Joe Biden regarding the lawfare that cause people to attack Donald Trump. And don’t forget J6.

Raddatz doesn’t think Donald Trump can use the word, “fight.”

The Two Propagandists Gaslighting Americans:

Raddatz started out expressing concerns about conspiracy theories popping up.

Stephanopoulos: No question about that. But as you point out, those statements from JD Vance and Vivek Ramaswamy, of course, President Trump and his supporters have contributed to this violent rhetoric as well.

Raddatz: Well, absolutely, George. We were just looking back this morning at some of the things that former President Trump has said. He warned last March of potential death and destruction if he were charged by the Manhattan District Attorney, our country is being destroyed as they tell us to be peaceful.

Trump, in January, warned of bedlam in the country if the criminal charges against him succeeded.

And of course, in March, he said, If I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole, that’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country that will be the least of it. He said he was partly joking and that that was taken out of context, but those are indeed his words, and you have heard it from supporters as well. And supporters are certainly, in some parts angry.

And let’s remember January 6. In so many ways for the campaign, January 6 will probably be in the background after yesterday’s event. This is a very difficult time for this campaign. I’m sure this week in Milwaukee that President Trump will highlight this, and President Biden is going to have to figure out how to go forward with his campaign and what exactly they say.

[That J6 nonsense is really getting ridiculous. It was a riot and a rally unlike the George Floyd chaos.]

Former Pres. Trump is safe following an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.@MarthaRaddatz has more on the reactions to the violence and the possibility of conspiracy theories amid a heightened threat environment. https://t.co/5zPeUkxI3N pic.twitter.com/zYT39wI5yh — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 14, 2024