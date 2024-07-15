Media Buzzword: Trump Used the Word “Fight”

“Fight” is the new “bloodbath.” The media is looking for a new soundbite to use against Donald Trump. The word “fight” might be it. CNN reporter Jamie Gangel criticized Donald Trump for using the word “fight” minutes after a lunatic tried to kill him and did kill an innocent man.

Megyn Kelly verbally beat up Gangel, but Gangel isn’t the only one saying it. ABC News’s Martha Raddatz “coincidentally” came up with the same criticism.

The man was bleeding from a bullet wound to his head. Wtf is wrong with you @jamiegangel?

In any event it was the most inspirational “FIGHT” many ppl have ever seen or heard. The fact that you heard it as you did shows how badly you’ve lost the thread. https://t.co/GCgiIjOk8G — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) July 14, 2024

Here’s Martha Raddatz blaming Donald Trump for almost being assassinated and complaining about his use of the word “fight.”

“We saw President Trump raise his right hand, and we could also say what I believe was fight, fight, that was his first instinct. And this is a country divided, this is a country, we saw the horrific violence yesterday… blah, blah, blah.”

Democrats don’t want him to use any words that encourage resistance.

We will fight for this country, for liberty, you dummy.

Former Pres. Trump is safe following an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.@MarthaRaddatz has more on the reactions to the violence and the possibility of conspiracy theories amid a heightened threat environment. https://t.co/5zPeUkxI3N pic.twitter.com/zYT39wI5yh — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) July 14, 2024

The Left is trying to convict Donald Trump for the riot of J6 by quoting him using the word “fight.” It is common political rhetoric.

House managers quote Trump ‘fight like hell’ statement ten times in trial memorandum. Republicans will argue that ‘fight’ is extremely common term in political rhetoric. Here are some examples. https://t.co/Fb74JiGxkV — Byron York (@ByronYork) February 5, 2021