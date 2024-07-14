The FBI Agent Who Wants Donald Trump Dead

By
M DOWLING
-
1
28

Joe Biden spoke today about unity, which is a joke in of itself. He said we should “let the FBI do their jobs” since the FBI is there “for you.” People posted numerous examples online as to why the FBI isn’t there for the people. It’s politicized.

The best example is probably this one about FBI agent Jenna Howell. She wanted to see Donald Trump dead and doesn’t like gun owners.

This is what we are supposed to have faith in.

The runners-up might be these three gals on the presidential detail who looked like Mo, Larry, and Curly or the Three Amigos, clueless about what to do. Anything is acceptable to get the girl Secret Service in place.

I haven’t checked this, but if it is true that women meet lower standards than men, that’s insane. If this is true, the DEI chief must be fired, and any woman who can’t hold her weight must go, too. We can’t accept this.


