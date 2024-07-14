The FBI Agent Who Wants Donald Trump Dead

Joe Biden spoke today about unity, which is a joke in of itself. He said we should “let the FBI do their jobs” since the FBI is there “for you.” People posted numerous examples online as to why the FBI isn’t there for the people. It’s politicized.

The best example is probably this one about FBI agent Jenna Howell. She wanted to see Donald Trump dead and doesn’t like gun owners.

This is what we are supposed to have faith in.

Jenna Howell, an @FBI employee who works in the NICS firearms background check unit, posted her disappointment @realDonaldTrump survived an assassination attempt. Jenna has a Top Secret clearance. This is a typical #FBI support employee. And she hates gun owners. The National… pic.twitter.com/0L48K6XxoV — Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) July 14, 2024

The runners-up might be these three gals on the presidential detail who looked like Mo, Larry, and Curly or the Three Amigos, clueless about what to do. Anything is acceptable to get the girl Secret Service in place.

Secret Service Humiliated Note and video from intel guy: Absolute humiliation for this gaggle of female Secret Service Agents. Look at the disorder: – Can’t holster weapons

– Gear falling to the ground

– Erratic, fearful movements

– No show of force, composure DEI Secret… pic.twitter.com/tXhAlg2z31 — Michael Yon: Callsign BIG HONEY 6 (@Michael_Yon) July 14, 2024

I haven’t checked this, but if it is true that women meet lower standards than men, that’s insane. If this is true, the DEI chief must be fired, and any woman who can’t hold her weight must go, too. We can’t accept this.

Female trainees in the Secret Service are held to lower physical standards than male trainees. All applicants to the Secret Service must pass a physical test that includes four elements: Pushups, sit-ups, chin-ups, and a 1.5 mile run. (The chart below refer to pushups. Males… https://t.co/5kUQqUqwWe pic.twitter.com/O2Ta60yFiR — i/o (@eyeslasho) July 14, 2024